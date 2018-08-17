A small milestone in James Gonzales’ long recovery came recently when he attended his son’s second birthday party sober.
Holding that boy in his arms this week, he stood in front of a local judge and promised aloud that he’d always be present for his two children.
The occasion was not a trial but a graduation celebration for Gonzales and four others in McLennan County’s voluntary DWI/Drug Court program. Family members in the audience wiped away tears as the 23-year-old Waco man posed for a photo with County Court-at-Law Judge Vik Deivanayagam, who has been part of his recovery team along with other professionals and program volunteers.
The judge smiled and handed Gonzales a copy of “Alcoholics Anonymous: The Story of How Many Thousands of Men and Women Have Recovered from Alcoholism.”
Despite its name, the DWI/Drug Court is not a judicial proceeding but a program that helps drug offenders who have already been convicted and sentenced, usually to probation. Officials say that it has served 391 alcohol and drug offenders, offering them a path out of the cycle of addiction and punishment.
In Gonzales’ case, the path has been nearly 21/2 years long, with plenty of stumbling blocks and setbacks along the way.
Gonzales entered the program under the guidance of former Court-at-Law Judge Mike Freeman. Freeman was instrumental in creating the program in 2007, with the aim of holding repeat offenders accountable and helping them gain sobriety. On two occasions, Freeman sent Gonzales to jail for not abiding by the program’s rules.
Gonzales said those instances reminded him why he was in the program and worked harder to avoid ever finding himself behind bars again. He remembers a court hearing after one of his relapses.
“I looked out toward the judge and probation and told them, ‘I need help,’ ” Gonzales said. “I want to change. I want to show other people I’m not just lying. I’m not just saying this. I really do want a second chance in life. I know that there is a God and I know there’s forgiveness out there for the people I’ve hurt and harmed, mentally, physically and emotionally.”
Deivanayagam succeeded Freeman in February 2017, and he took pride in leading the graduation ceremony Monday. Also on hand were volunteers from Baylor University, Cenikor, the district attorney’s office, the probation office and Heart of Texas Region MHMR, among others.
“I can tell you after a year and a half, this is my favorite part of the job, by far,” Deivanayagam said. “It is easy to sign a piece of paper and send someone to jail. That’s not hard to do. It is not very satisfying. It is sad, really at the end of the day.
“What is difficult is working with someone on a weekly basis, watching them struggle with an addiction, watching them go up and down, succeed and fail. But after 12 to 15 to 18 months, finally seeing them conquer this demon that’s been in their life, that requires a lot more work, that requires a lot more patience and commitment and is so much more satisfying.”
Deivanayagam said he’s stayed true to Freeman’s original goals and ambitions but knows he brings his own set of strengths and weaknesses.
“I think we related to clientele on different levels,” he said. “I think that they understand my sincerity. I’m not the old white guy who’s talking down to them. And that’s a reality. A lot of our clientele is of all sorts of ethnic backgrounds.”
After more than 20 years as a criminal defense attorney, Deivanayagam said he sees the program’s benefits in getting alcohol and drug offenders out of the revolving door of the criminal justice system. The program, which focuses on accountability and rehabilitation, aims to provide people with the tools to avoid the situations that continue to bring them before the judge, he said.
Alcohol and drug offenders are recommended to the program by the district attorney’s office, a probation officer, or felony court judges. Offenders then go through a two-part screening process through the probation office and Baylor University to ensure they are a right fit for the program, he said.
Program officials aren’t focused on one-time DWI offenders but on those with repeated offenses within a short period of time. The program is divided into four phases, which on average, take about three months each to complete. Most of the defendants have convictions for misdemeanor or nonviolent felony offenses. Participants agree to be monitored and tested for drug and alcohol use, attend tailored counseling sessions, complete educational classes must maintain a full-time job or be a student, among other requirements.
“It’s never easy, sobriety,” Deivanayagam said. “Few things that are easy are also precious.”
The program averages 20 to 25 offenders, many of which have dual-diagnosis and abuse multiple different substances. Methamphetamine remains the biggest hard drug in McLennan County, Deivanayagam said.
Of those 391 who have entered the program since 2011, Baylor had data on the drug of choice for 295 participants. Of those, 198 said alcohol; 55 said cannabis; 27 said stimulants such as meth; 8 said opioids; 1 said hallucinogens; and 1 said sedatives, hypnotics, anxiolytics.
The guest speaker during the graduation was a man named Kenny, who asked not to use his last name because he is a member of Alcoholics Anonymous.
Kenny told the group he’d been sober eight years this time. He had a great childhood and great parents, but he started drinking in his teenage years when he didn’t fit in socially. Alcohol gave him the courage he lacked, he said. But when drinking failed to solve his problems, he turned to methamphetamine. Kenny said he entered his first treatment center in 1987, and then again in 1991. By 2005 he’d been in a mental hospital twice, and between 2004 and 2010 he was never sober more than three weeks.
“How many of you tried Alcoholics Anonymous and it didn’t work?” Kenny asked the group. A few people raised their hands. “This,” he said waving the AA book, “is Alcoholics Anonymous. Not just a meeting.”
Kenny told the group that it wasn’t until he connected to God, and started following the steps outlined in the book, all the steps, that he was able to maintain sobriety.
Deivanayagam presented coins to each graduate. One side showed a camel, with the words, ‘One day at a time.’ The other side was a poem:
“The camel each day goes twice to his knees.
He picks up his load with the greatest of ease.
He walks through the day with his head held high.
And stays for that day, completely dry.”
The program can be a hard sell, partly because graduation doesn’t erase a conviction, Deivanayagam said. That’s a reminder that people are accountable for their actions, he said. Clients pay $250 for an initial commitment, and pay for other costs such as urinalysis.
Gonzales said he hopes his sobriety will allow him to help others in need and to tell people there is help available.
“I did everything I could in this world to get my drug of choice no matter what the cost was, jail time, prison. I did whatever I had to do,” Gonzales said. “I deserve my sanctions because I’m the one that put myself there. I earned that. It made me realize, and turn to reality, that I need to change.”
Deivanayagam shared words of encouragement with each of the graduates this week.
“They have to be able to acknowledge they can’t control this substance abuse issue. They have no control over it.,” Deivanayagam said. “That’s the very first step in AA, acknowledging you have no control over this. That is psychologically just a difficult thing to do.”