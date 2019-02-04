A Waco man serving 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young girl in 2011 was sentenced to another 35 years Monday in a case involving a family member of his first victim.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Johnny Reyes, who had pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child.
In 2015, Strother sentenced Reyes to 40 years in prison after his guilty plea to sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl. The victims in the first case and the second case are related, but the older girl in the second case, then 7, didn’t report the abuse until after the first case was resolved, officials said.
Reyes, 43, will serve the two sentences concurrently under the terms of his plea bargain. He must serve at least 20 years in prison before he can seek parole.
In the first case, the girl told her mother and grandmother that Reyes, a relative of the girl’s mother’s boyfriend, sexually abused her at a Waco home in September 2011.
Reyes’ attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he thinks it is “odd” that prosecutors decided to have Reyes brought back from prison to plead guilty in a case that likely won’t add much, if anything, to his prison term.
Reyes was serving time in a Huntsville prison unit when he was brought back to Waco.
“He is happy to get it behind him, but he wished he didn’t have to come all the way back from prison to get this done again,” Sibley said. “It’s essentially the same allegation, but with a different complaining witness. But it seems like an unnecessary use of resources.”
Prosecutor Sydney Tuggle disagreed, saying she doesn’t think it is ever a waste of resources to get justice for a victim.
“Now both victims have justice,” Tuggle said.