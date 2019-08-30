McLennan County Precinct 4 Constable Stan Hickey has been released on a bond after his arrest Thursday afternoon on official oppression charges, stemming from an accusation that he choked a handcuffed suspect.
Hickey surrendered at the county jail after he was named in a sealed indictment Wednesday on the Class A misdemeanor charge.
The indictment was unsealed Friday morning after Hickey's arrest. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond.
Hickey, 71, declined comment on his arrest Friday morning.
Hickey is charged with choking Terry Westerfield while Westerfield was handcuffed as authorities were searching for a parolee June 29 at the Slippery Minnow RV Park, 3210 Overflow Road, at Lake Waco, according to courthouse sources.
The indictment charges that Hickey applied pressure to Westerfield's throat or neck.
The reported incident was witnessed by a sheriff's deputy, who reports say pulled Hickey off the detained man.
The incident was investigated by Texas Ranger Jim Hatfield, who referred it to the McLennan County District Attorney's office. The case was presented to a grand jury on Wednesday, and the indictment was returned under seal because Hickey had not been arrested in the case.
Hickey has been constable in the McGregor area since January 2009.
