A China Spring man who sexually abused a young family member over an eight-year period was sentenced to 356 years in prison Thursday.
Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about an hour before recommending Brian Todd Dekle, 54, be sentenced to 74 years in prison on each of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 20 years in prison on two counts of sexual assault of a child and 20 years on one count of indecency with a child by contact.
Prosecutors Sydney Tuggle and Will Hix asked Judge David Hodges to “stack” the sentences, or to order Dekle to serve the sentences consecutively. The judge approved the request, meaning Dekle, barring his conviction being overturned on appeal, will never be released from prison.
The jury, which deliberated five hours in the guilt-innocence phase, acquitted Dekle on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual assault of a child.
“We are so thankful to the jury that they listened to our survivor and finally gave her the justice that she has long since deserved,” Tuggle said after the three-day trial. “We want to thank law enforcement and the jury for their careful consideration of the evidence and we are glad that there will be no more victims at the hands of this defendant.”
Waco attorney Jason Darling, who defended Dekle with Sandy Gately, said Dekle is disappointed with the results and will appeal.
“We appreciate all the hard work and effort the jury put into the verdict,” Darling said.
Dekle was convicted of sexually assaulting a family member starting in 1999 when the girl was 7, until 2007, when she was 15. The woman did not report the abuse until she was 24, when her suicide attempt brought out the allegations.
The woman, now 27, loudly snapped a rubber band around her wrist throughout her testimony.
Tuggle asked her why, and the woman said it is a mechanism to help block the pain of having to relive the years of prolonged abuse on the witness stand.
In jury summations, Tuggle, recounting the woman’s and psychologist Lee Carter’s testimony, asked for maximum prison terms on each count and said Dekle is an advanced psychopath.
Deckle, a former kitchen worker at the Texas Youth Commission facility in Mart, has been in jail 1,083 days waiting for his trial.
His first trial in November ended in a mistrial after a woman reported to Judge Ralph Strother that she overheard another potential juror talking about the facts of the case after that person searched for a story about Dekle’s case on his cellphone during a break in jury selection.
The woman did not report what she heard to the judge until after she had been placed on the jury.