The leader of a Mexican drug cartel responsible for bringing millions of pounds of drugs worth billions of dollars into Texas was convicted Tuesday on seven drug trafficking conspiracy charges.
Jurors in Waco’s U.S. District Court deliberated about two hours before finding Juan Francisco Trevino Chavez guilty of conspiracy to possess and import marijuana and cocaine, conspiracy to possess firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy charges.
U.S. District Judge Alia Moses, who will decide Chavez’s punishment, said she will review her calendar and set a date to sentence Chavez. Chavez faces from 10 years in prison to life on the first five counts and up to 20 years in prison on the firearms and money laundering counts.
Chavez, 38, also known as “Kiko,” was described by federal prosecutors as a leader of Los Zetas drug cartel who operated out of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Prosecutors Russell Leachman and Mary Kucera called 22 witnesses during the seven-day trial who gave the jury an in-depth look into the world of international drug trafficking and how the Zetas cartel rose from an armed wing of the Gulf cartel to what Leachman described as “one of the largest and most powerful criminal enterprises on the planet.”
Security was beefed up in and around the downtown federal courthouse throughout the trial.
Chavez did not testify, and his attorneys, Jose Salvador Tellez and Rogelio Rios, both of Laredo, did not call any witnesses in his defense.
Some of the government witnesses were former cartel members, including a man who started out wrapping marijuana, a truck driver who transported drugs from Mexico into the United States, the former manager of a drug stash house in Laredo, a former “sicario” or cartel enforcer and others.
Witnesses told the jury the Zetas cartel made more than $300 million a year in drug and weapons trades, while another witness said he once hauled a box containing $25 million back to Mexico as part of the operation.
In closing statements Tuesday, Tellez attacked the credibility of the prosecution witnesses and said the government had not met its burden of proof by sufficiently linking Chavez to the conspiracies.
Leachman countered that witnesses testified about seeing Chavez beat a man who lost part of a drug shipment, that Chavez managed the sicarios and that he personally went to Colombia to broker a deal that brought 250,000 kilos of cocaine worth from $5 billion to $10 billion to the Zetas.
Witnesses said the Zetas sent drugs from Mexico to Waco, Dallas, Austin, Del Rio and other Texas cities.
Chavez was arrested in Baytown, and investigators found a picture of a corpse on his cellphone, a video of a man being beaten and memes from “The Godfather” and “Scarface” movies. Leachman said Chavez fancies himself along the same lines as the Marlon Brando and Al Pacino roles in those movies depicting organized crime.
Other prosecution evidence showed that at least 880 firearms, 400,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 hand grenades and rocket-propelled grenades were delivered to the Zetas during the course of the 12-year conspiracy alleged in the indictment.