A Hill County man suspected of stealing cattle and other agriculture-related crimes remains under investigation as his bail continues to increase.
William Rittenbaugh, 47, of Mount Calm, remains in the Hill County Jail on bonds totaling more than $4.25 million after his arrest on five felony counts, including theft of livestock and misapplication of fiduciary property.
Marvin Wills, a special ranger with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, and Hill County sheriff’s deputies started investigating Rittenbaugh in May, when a Hill County rancher alleged Rittenbaugh stole 11 head of cattle from him.
The missing cattle were found in Rittenbaugh’s possession and returned to the owner, Jeremy Fuchs, a spokesperson for the cattle association said in a press release. Rittenbaugh was charged with theft of livestock, a third-degree felony.
Four months later, another rancher reported to Wills that “Rittenbaugh failed to deliver on an agreement he made to manage more than 1,000 head of cattle and split the profits from their sale,” according to the press release. After an investigation, he was charged with first-degree felony misapplication of fiduciary property. He was also charged with third-degree felony theft of livestock in the theft of a horse in Limestone County, and was released on a $5,000 bond, the release states.
While Rittenbaugh was free on bond, Hill County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him Dec. 30 on a charge that he stole 72 head of cattle from another rancher, according to the press release. His bond was set at $1 million in that case.
State District Judge Lee Harris of Hill County increased Rittenbaugh’s two previous Hill County bonds to $1.25 million and $1.5 million, respectively.
Wills got another arrest warrant Jan. 15 charging Rittenbaugh with second-degree felony misappropriation of fiduciary property. Bond on that charge was set at $500,000, bringing the total to $4,255,000.
Anyone with more information about Rittenbaugh or other theft of livestock cases should call Wills at 254-223-2330 or the Hill County Sheriff’s Office at 254-582-5313, or provide information anonymously through the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s Operation Cow Thief Hotline, 888-830-2333. People who give information that leads to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward.
The association has 30 special rangers commissioned as law enforcement officers by either the Texas Department of Public Safety or the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation. The organization is privately funded by membership dues, but any victim of theft of livestock or farm or ranch equipment can benefit from its services, Fuchs said.
In 2017, special rangers investigated 720 cases, took reports on 6,586 missing or stolen head of livestock, recovered 1,390 head and recovered a total of $9 million in stolen livestock and other property, including $5.8 million in restitution, according to the association.