HUNTSVILLE — Death row inmate Billie Wayne Coble was executed Thursday, nearly three decades after he killed his estranged wife's parents and her brother, a former Waco police sergeant.
Coble's death was confirmed at 6:24 p.m. after he was administered a lethal dose of pentobarbital in his veins, observed by a gathering of the victim's family. Waco-area law enforcement officers also traveled to the Walls Unit of Texas Department of Criminal Justice in downtown Huntsville to support the family during the execution.
Described by prosecutors during his retrial in 2008 as a man "with a heart full of scorpions," Coble was put to death for the 1989 slayings of his brother-in-law, Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha; along with Vicha’s parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, at their homes in Axtell. Coble, now 70, was convicted and sentenced to death in 1990, then retried and sentenced to death again in 2008.
Upset at the failure of his third marriage, Coble killed the Vichas, tied up four children and kidnapped Coble's estranged wife, Karen Vicha. He fled in a high-speed chase with officers that ended to Bosque County.
Karen Vicha did not witness Coble's execution, although her nephew and Bobby Vicha's son, J.R. Vicha; Karen Vicha's uncle, Ted Vicha; and three other family members witnessed Coble's execution. Coble's son, Gordon Coble; and his wife, Nelley Coble; and three friends witnessed his deaath.
J.R. Vicha and three of Karen Vicha's children were bound and gagged by Coble before he kidnapped Karen, threatening to rape and murder her.
"It's not that I don't want to witness his death, it's just that I know what type of person he is and I think he would be happy to see me," Karen Vicha said. "I had no control over what happened that day in August of '89, but the one thing I can control is what happens to him the last few minutes of his life and that will not be seeing me."
J.R. Vicha, who was 11 at the time and was tied up with Karen Vicha's three daughters, said watching Coble fall asleep on the gurney before his heart stopped was a long time coming.
Coble is the second man to be executed in the state of Texas this year and the third in the country. He was one of nearly 30 inmates who have lived on Texas’ death row for more than 25 years, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice.