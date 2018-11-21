A McLennan County grand jury Wednesday indicted a Bellmead woman in the drowning death of a 3-year-old girl in an apartment swimming pool this summer.
Sharrun Milligan Jernigan, 20, is charged with felony injury to a child after authorities said she left the girl unsupervised Aug. 26 at the Bordeaux XI Apartment pool. The girl, Deh’Vanni James, was found unresponsive in the pool, and emergency responders were unable to revive her.
Authorities said a friend had left Jernigan in charge of caring for Deh’Vanni and her twin brother, but that the woman failed to pay attention to the girl in the pool and left her unsupervised for several minutes.
Bellmead police arrested Jernigan after questioning her Aug. 26. She later posted a bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody.