A Bellmead man who investigators say was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign and caused a crash that resulted in the March 30 deaths of two San Antonio residents was indicted Wednesday.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Shelby Lee Schroeder, 23, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a traffic crash near Axtell in which Belinda Sanabria, 55, and Matias Sanabria Mendoza, 50, were killed.
Christopher Schauer, a passenger in Schroeder's vehicle, was injured in the accident and is named as a victim in the third count of the indictment.
Department of Public Safety investigators said in court documents that Schroeder drove through a stop sign at Farm-to-Market Road 2311 and State Highway 31 and crashed into a Hyundai sedan driving by Sanabria.
Tests revealed Schroeder's blood-alcohol content was 0.17, more than double the legal limit of 0.08. He also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to reports.
Sanabria was traveling east on Highway 31 about 3 a.m. when troopers say Schroeder, who was driving south on FM 2311 in a GMC SUV, struck the Hyundai, causing it to roll several times.
Both Sanabria and Sanabria Mendoza were pronounced dead at the scene. After the crash, Schroeder reportedly threw beers away from the crash scene, arrest records state.
"In the immediate vicinity of the defendant vehicle, multiple closed beers were located and an open box labeled as a 30-pack of Busch beer," according to records. "The inside of the vehicle had the strong odor of alcoholic beverage. More Busch beers were hidden in a nearby drainage ditch."
Schauer, the 18-year-old passenger in Schroeder's SUV, told investigators Schroeder threw beer cans in an attempt to hide them from police, an arrest affidavit states.
Investigators said Schroeder bought the beer and gave it to the 18-year-old, the affidavit says. Schauer told police they had been drinking beer prior to the crash.
"During an interview with the defendant, the defendant admitted to disregarding the stop sign, admitted to consuming four beers before the crash and to driving the vehicle at the time of the crash," the affidavit states. "Two other witnesses were interviewed and described the defendant's driving behavior before the crash as being reckless and dangerous."
Schroeder remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday under bonds totaling $102,000. After the fatal crash, he also was arrested for tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to a minor charges. He also remains jailed on a state motion to adjudicate his deferred probation for injury to a child, according to jail records.
Schroeder's attorney, Jonathan Sibley, said he was not surprised by the indictment.
"We are looking forward to working through the details and working through this case as it proceeds," Sibley said. "There is still a lot to learn and details we have to find out."