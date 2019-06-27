A former Baylor University Title IX investigator, who claims a “sexist mindset pervaded the culture” at the Baptist school that promoted discrimination of female students, settled her lawsuit with Baylor on Thursday.
Baylor and Gabrielle Lyons, who sought $750,000 in lost wages and mental anguish, agreed to a joint dismissal of the lawsuit after reaching a confidential settlement.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin signed off on the agreement Thursday and ordered parties on both sides to bear their own costs.
Baylor spokesman Jason Cook and Lyon’s attorney, Rogge Dunn, of Dallas, both declined comment, citing the confidential nature of the agreement. Cook said only that “the agreement has been finalized and the lawsuit has been resolved.”
Pitman dismissed Lyon’s 2017 Title IX lawsuit against the school in January, but he gave her an opportunity to submit a new complaint with more specific allegations. Lyons, who worked at Baylor for about seven months in 2015, refiled her suit in March.
Lyons, who resigned in late 2015 after seven months at Baylor, claimed in the lawsuit that Baylor officials “viewed Title IX compliance as adverse to the university’s core values and missions.” The suit alleged university leadership constructed administrative barriers to protect football players Lyons tried to interview about Title IX cases and retaliated against staffers who investigated allegations of sexual violence.
Baylor denied the claims, saying it had increased the Title IX office budget, salaries and work space.
One of Baylor’s attorneys, Julie Springer, said at the time that “Baylor was actively working to establish a greater and more robust Title IX presence, regardless of whether accused students were football players, and any allegation to the contrary is false.”