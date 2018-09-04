The family of Dr. Jerry Don Lance, a longtime Waco oral surgeon who died last year after being struck by an SUV in the parking lot of Bird-Kultgen Ford, has asked a judge to force the car dealership to reveal the amount of its liability insurance coverage.
Attorneys for Lance's widow, Kayron Lance, and adult children Shelly Lance and Jason Lance filed the wrongful death lawsuit in December and have a Nov. 5 trial date.
The suit, filed by Waco attorneys John Mabry Jr. and John Lewis, seeks more than $1 million in damages and names as defendants Bird-Kultgen Inc. and Ernesto Ramirez, the dealership employee the suit claims backed a Ford Expedition into the 77-year-old Lance while Lance was looking at new cars in April last year.
The motion, filed Tuesday, asks 414th State District Judge Vicki Menard to compel the dealership and its attorneys to supply the insurance information. Mabry said it is unusual, especially this close to trial, for defendants not to turn over materials they are required to by law.
"We've heard that Bird-Kultgen Ford has $15 million in insurance coverage, but they refuse to verify that in writing, so we had to file the motion to compel," Mabry said. "The insurance companies are calling the shots and paying for Bird-Kultgen Ford's lawyers. And they apparently don't want to play by the rules and are trying to hide how much insurance coverage there is."
Bird-Kultgen's lead attorney, Andrew T. McKinney IV, of Houston, did not return phone messages Tuesday. His associate, Tiffany M. Johnson, declined comment on the motion.
"The Lance family is entitled under Texas law to find out how much insurance Bird-Kultgen Ford has, and we asked them to disclose that information last February but they still haven't given it to us," Mabry said.
Jerry Don and Kayron Lance were married 46 years. He practiced oral surgery for 40 years in Waco and treated more than 87,000 patients. After his retirement, he worked as a consultant for a dental insurance company and was making $250,000 a year in that capacity, Mabry said. Lance was in relatively good health for his age and had a life expectancy of 10 more years, Mabry said.
He was 77, but not too old to sit on the couch and review those dental records," he said. "If he worked four more years, that is $1 million."
According to the lawsuit, Lance dropped his car off at Bird-Kultgen, 1700 W. Loop 340, for service at about 7:30 a.m. and was looking at new cars on the lot while waiting for his wife to pick him up.
While walking around the lot, he was struck by a 2017 Ford Expedition "that was traveling backward down the aisle of new vehicles at a high rate of speed," the lawsuit alleges.
Ramirez was driving the Expedition, and another dealership employee was in the front seat, according to the suit.
"Detectives from the Waco Police Department investigated the incident and determined that Mr. Ramirez was at fault for 'backing without safety,'" according to the lawsuit. "The Expedition was traveling so fast, and struck Dr. Lance with such force, that his body crumpled the rear lift gate and crimped the metal."
Investigators said Lance was dragged more than 20 feet by the Expedition, which was going about 22 mph in reverse when it struck him, according to the lawsuit.
Ramirez and the passenger told detectives they did not see Lance, the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit alleges gross negligence and charges that Ramirez failed to back safely, failed to keep a proper lookout, failed to control his speed and failed to yield to a pedestrian.
Lance suffered head injuries, internal bleeding, multiple facial fractures, eight broken ribs, a fractured pelvis and a broken hand, according to the lawsuit. He died 11 days later at a local hospital.
"It's unfortunate that Bird-Kultgen Ford's insurance companies refuse to do the right thing and continue to add insult to injury," Mabry said. "The Lance family deserves better, and we're confident that a McLennan County jury will do right by them when we go to trial on Nov. 5."
A date for a hearing on the motion to compel had not been set Tuesday.