Attorneys representing members of a Mart-based social media group are asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit a city council candidate filed against them, calling it an "an instance of boiled-over politics masquerading as a federal case."
Attorneys Jim Dunnam, of Waco, and Chad Dunn, of Austin, who are representing Henry Witt III, filed the motion Friday in Austin seeking the dismissal of lawsuit filed April 10 by council candidate Kollin Behrghundi. The lawsuit claims Witt's Facebook group, Save Our City, violated his rights to free speech and equal protection under the law.
The suit alleges the Save Our City group opposed Behrghundi’s candidacy and retaliated against him for playing a role in sharing a Texas Commission on Environmental Quality report on city wastewater treatment violations. It said those actions are improper because Save Our City essentially an arm of the city.
Dunnam said the only person formally served with the lawsuit has been Mayor Len Williams. He said Williams has never had any control over the Facebook group and has never posted to the page.
"I think Save Our City is comprised of good people who could do good things for Mart and the community," Dunnam said. "It is just the name of a Facebook page, so I don't know if the lawsuit is filed to get publicity or what it was filed, but it clearly doesn't have any merit."
Waco attorney David Schleicher, Behrghundi's attorney, said he will address the motion to dismiss.
“This is the sort of response we expected and to which we will fully respond with citations to the pleadings and the law,” Schleicher said.
The motion states the individuals named in the lawsuit, all current city council members, do not have standing to be sued under the claims. The motion claims the SOC group is a name of a Facebook page and is not an actual entity.
"As shown on the site itself, the Save Our City Facebook page is used to promote community, city, school and church events," the motion states in part. "The remainder of plaintiff's complaint amounts to political arguments between one citizen, other citizens and some elected and former elected leaders."
Witt, who now lives in Robinson but serves as chief planning officer and a consultant for Mart on a major overhaul of its water system, said Save Our City is meant to encourage a promising future for Mart. He said the group does endorse candidates in local elections but has chosen not to endorse Behrghundi.
"We believe this lawsuit is not only an attempt to discredit SOC because we chose not to endorse Mr. Behrghundi, and to instead campaign against him because of his seemingly self-serving actions, but it is also an effort to stifle the First Amendment rights of SOC supporters during the campaign through open-ended threats of additional lawsuits without naming future defendants," Witt said. "Basically, this lawsuit is a baseless publicity stunt, political ploy and scare tactic all rolled into one."
The motion comes on the heels of a request last month from Mart Police Chief Paul Cardenas for the Texas Rangers to investigate Mart city officials' actions. Cardenas notified city officials in an email about the possibility of falsified wastewater logs, a social media conspiracy against a potential candidate for office, improper use of city equipment and other misconduct.