Acknowledging the value of regular refresher courses in America's founding principles, members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association read the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights on the day before the nation celebrates its liberty.
Led by organizer David Bass, a group of 13 local attorneys joined attorneys from 140 counties around the state Wednesday morning in reciting the documents. It is the 10th year in a row attorneys have performed the ceremony on the steps of the McLennan County Courthouse.
Bass said the words of the founding fathers need annual reviews at the very least because "we live in unusual times."
"We do it for the same reason you take a bath every Saturday night. It's something that needs to be done," Bass said. "It is important, it is healthful and it reminds us of things. It's the same reason we perform ceremonies in our daily lives all the time. We go to church, we salute the flag, you kiss your wife goodbye.
"There are many ceremonies in our lives that we need to keep and not lose sight of. And the reading of these documents is another. I suggest everybody read the U.S. Constitution on New Year's Day. Read them to your child and your children's children."
Retired 10th Court of Appeals Justice Bill Vance attended Wednesday's ceremony and said he has not missed one in the past 10 years.
"It is a period of time in our history that we need to pay attention to our founding documents and recognize that all of us are entitled to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Vance said.
The biggest threat to the nation's liberty is "authoritarianism, which is apparently on the ascendancy worldwide," he said.
Susan Kelly and Thomas West, who are competing in the Republican primary for judge of 19th State District Court, were among the attorneys who read the Declaration of Independence.
"I think we can never forget where we came from and how hard it was," Kelly said. "If we just think about the Fourth of July and fireworks and eating and parades, then we have missed the whole point of the celebration."
West said it is fitting for criminal defense attorneys to perform the ceremony because they preserve the fundamentals in the Constitution and defend the rights of others on a daily basis.
"The Constitution is the basis of the laws that we live under today," West said. "It is my job as an officer of the court and potentially as a judge of this county to enforce that law, support the Constitution, enforce the rule of law and protect every victim in society and give them their day."
Bass said it is important to stop and consider the words on which our democracy is based.
"If we do not read, mark and inwardly digest these words, then we will join those nations that history looks back on one day and say, 'What were they thinking …'
"We see unusual things happening today at every turn. There are tugs and pulls in our system of government. The three branches of government are tugging on each other each and every day, and I think it is an unprecedented time that we have never seen before. I think returning to these bedrock principles will sort of steady the ship," Bass said.