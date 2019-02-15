A judge admonished a Houston attorney Friday after his office submitted a forged document to the court concerning a court appearance he never made.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court called Chadrick Henderson into his chambers Friday morning and said he "admonished him royally" over a document Henderson's office filed concerning the court's weekly appearance docket and an alleged meeting with a prosecutor in an attempt to resolve a felony case. No meeting between Henderson and the prosecutor happened that day, as the document indicates.
"I made it clear to the attorney that this behavior was not acceptable and was not to be repeated," Strother said.
Henderson blamed the forgery on a legal assistant and said he did not authorize the action, the judge said. Henderson declined comment after the meeting with the judge.
Strother said besides chiding Henderson for the forged document, he told him he has had other problems with Henderson's legal representation of clients and he needs to start handling his business with the court in a more professional manner.
Former prosecutor Gina Long, whose name was forged on the court document, said the incident marked the second time an attorney or an attorney's staff have forged her name on court papers in recent years, adding that she is "pretty frustrated about it."
She said the document is a clear forgery because her name was printed, which she never does. Also, the document is dated Jan. 30, and she left the DA's office to go to work for Harrison, Davis, Steakley, Morrison, Jones in November. Also, her name was printed Gina Avery, Long's maiden name that she stopped using after her marriage in June.
Long waited in the courtroom Friday morning to see what course the judge was going to take. She said filing a forged court document could be a potential third-degree felony and that she is considering filing a grievance against Henderson with the State Bar of Texas.
McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson also attended Friday's meeting between Strother and Henderson. Johnson said his office is looking into the situation and that it remains under investigation.
According to the State Bar of Texas, Henderson's law license was suspended for a month in 2014 and his license was placed on probation for 11 months after that. No reason for the sanctions is listed by the State Bar on its website.