A Waco intermediate appellate court has upheld a murder conviction in a case involving a West man who shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in 2014.
In a 16-page ruling released Wednesday evening, Waco’s 10th Court of Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of David Wayne Zahirniak, who was convicted in September 2016 of killing Caitlyn Reed, the 21-year-old mother of two sons.
A jury in Waco’s 54th State District Court rejected Zahirniak’s claim that Reed, with whom he was in a contentious on-again, off-again relationship, committed suicide. Jurors returned a sentence of life in prison.
The appeals court opinion, written by Justice Rex D. Davis, overruled Zahirniak’s claim that 54th State District Judge Matt Johnson erred by admitting evidence that Zahirniak tried to block an ambulance that was taking Reed to the hospital after he beat her. Zahirniak argued his attorneys were not given proper notice the state intended to use the evidence.
Zahirniak also claimed that his text messages, which he asserted were unfairly prejudicial, also were improperly admitted.
During his trial, Zahirniak claimed Reed killed herself because she was depressed and feared getting her probation revoked, going back to jail and losing her children.
Reed’s family members acknowledged she was fighting depression but denied she was suicidal and insisted she loved her children too much to kill herself. They testified she was planning and looking forward to one of her son’s birthday celebrations the upcoming weekend.
Prosecutors told the jury Zahirniak had a motive to kill Reed because she refused to drop an aggravated assault charge she filed against him a couple of weeks before her death. Zahirniak beat Reed with his hands and a cane so severely that she required hospitalization.
A witness saw Zahirniak fighting with Reed in her front yard shortly before her shooting death. Also, gunshot residue was detected on Zahirniak’s hands, and his DNA was found on the murder weapon.
In other testimony, two inmates jailed with Zahirniak testified he confessed to killing Reed and provided them with details of her death that could only have come from someone who was there when she was killed, prosecutors said.
Zahirniak, who testified he paid Reed’s rent and bought her a car, admitted he sent text messages threatening to have her probation revoked, which jeopardized her child custody. Zahirniak also admitted there was physical violence in the rocky relationship, but said it was mutual and that much of it was initiated by Reed.
Zahirniak, now 48, must serve at least 30 years in prison before he can seek parole.