A 38-year-old Hewitt man charged with sexually abusing a family member killed himself Monday before a scheduled court hearing at which prosecutors were going to ask a judge to forfeit his bond.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court issued an arrest warrant Monday morning for James Dale Olson after Olson failed to show up for the bond forfeiture hearing.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies quickly located Olson because he was wearing a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his bond. He did not come to the door of his Hewitt residence on Majestic Drive, and his GPS monitor was not updating properly, so deputies left the residence. They returned a few hours later and forced their way inside and found Olson dead in an upstairs bedroom.
They also found his 37-year-old wife, Shawna Olson, in the same bedroom with similar injuries to her wrists, said Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin. She was in "very critical" condition, and deputies administered medical assistance before she was taken to a local hospital.
Shawna Olson later was transferred to a Temple hospital, where her condition was improving and it appeared she would survive her injuries, officials said.
Devlin said his department's investigation is ongoing, but he said it appears Olson took his own life and that his wife attempted to do the same.
Olson's attorney, Brittney Lannen, said Olson had a team "dedicated to his defense and I wish we had been given the opportunity to finish that work for him."
"I do want to thank the deputies who responded this afternoon, the EMTs and paramedics from AMR, the property manager from Royalton Village and the Hewitt Police Department for the work they did today to help my client and his wife," Lannen said.
Assistant District Attorney Sydney Tuggle said she filed the motion asking the judge to find Olson's bond insufficient and to jail him because Olson reportedly had been in contact with the 12-year-old alleged victim in his case, a violation of his bond conditions.
Olson was indicted earlier this year on a continuous sexual abuse of a child count, a charge that could have landed him in prison for a minimum of 25 years with no parole if he had been convicted. The indictment against him alleges he abused the girl, a family member, from 2016 to 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.