A resort with space for up to 350 recreational vehicles and cabins could be headed to the southern bank of the Bosque River if the Waco City Council approves a special permit for the project Tuesday.
The special zoning permit would allow Northgate Waco LLC to develop 100 acres with more than a mile of Bosque River frontage between Lake Shore Drive and North 19th Street. It would be the second Texas resort owned and operated by Northgate Resorts, after the Jellystone Park at Canyon Lake.
Plans calls for 125 cabins and 125 spots for RVs, along with a swimming pool, a restaurant, water play features and plans for other amenities such as laser tag and mini-golf. The site is directly across the river from the Waco Mammoth National Monument and close to Waco Riverbend Park and Hawaiian Falls.
The Waco Plan Commission in November voted 6-0 in favor of the special permit for “an outside recreational and amusement facility and RV Park” on land zoned C-2 commercial and R-1B residential.
The council Tuesday will vote on the same item at a 6 p.m. meeting at the Bosque Theatre of the Waco Convention Center, 200 Washington Ave. The meeting follows a 3 p.m. work session.
Residents of the area turned out to the Plan Commission meeting both in support and opposition to the measure.
Waco attorney David Dickson spoke on behalf of Northgate Waco in favor of the special permit, and about 10 people forfeited their time to Dickson.
“We have met with neighbors twice,” Dickson said. “We think we have support in the community and in the neighborhood.”
Most of Northgate’s resorts are named Jellystone Park and are themed after the Hanna-Barbara cartoon Yogi Bear, but Dickson said that might not be the case with the Waco location.
“The Jellystone franchise company has about 75-plus sites around the United States, Northgate is the largest franchisee in that system,” Dickson said. “This will not necessarily be a Jellystone. It may bear a different name, like the Bosque River Resort or something like that.”
Dickson said the park would have one or two designated access points along the riverbank, and cabins located in the flood plain will be on wheels and easily movable in the event of a flood.
McLennan Community College president Johnette McKown spoke in favor of the measure as well.
Some riverfront residents just across from the 100-acre site opposed the measure, citing fears about its environmental impact. Ten attendees ceded their time to Barbara O’Neal, who said many of her neighbors are concerned about noise pollution and traffic.
“We chose to settle on this land because it was on the floodplain and the land across the Bosque River was too, with the belief that the natural beauty and habitats, the wild animals and birds of the area, would be preserved on both sides of the river,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said the development would eliminate some of the porous soil that absorbs water during floods and would worsen flooding.
“The Bosque River’s primary purpose is flood control for the city of Waco and McLennan County,” O’Neal said. “Everyone knows we have no control over climate, floods or droughts. When will we have our 500-year flood?”
Eric O’Neal, who also lives directly across from the planned development, echoed her concerns and called for an environmental study and questioned whether or not the park could enforce its rules against littering and drinking outdoors.
“The environmental degradation that this park will cause will be a tragedy for the city of Waco,” O’Neal said.
Planning Director Clint Peters said the 100-acre area is mostly zoned for residential development, which does allow for an RV park with a special permit. He said DACO Capital LLC, a local company headed by Andrew Schmeltekopf, is buying 250 acres of property in total.
“The 100 acres are just a portion of that. Most of that land is either zoned for commercial or office.”
The conditions of special permits depend on what concerns the Plan Commission has. In this case, the permit will require Northgate Waco to complete a traffic impact analysis and install “dark sky-friendly lighting” to limit light pollution.
The permit will also prohibit Northgate from removing certain species of large trees from the riverbank area.
“In this area, we feel like along the river you have nice trees, and we’d want to see that maintained,” Peters said.
The permit also requires Northgate to build a pedestrian walkway connecting the Mammoth National Monument and the 19th Street Bridge.
“That is a possible path of extension,” Peters said. “We hope to eventually connect the riverwalk and the mammoth park to the existing trail.”
Waco City Council will also consider giving the Marriott AC Hotel in the 300 block of South Sixth Street an annual 55% hotel occupancy tax rebate. The council will also consider approving tax abatements and a grant from the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corporation for Merrick Engineering.
