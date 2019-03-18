A Waco construction worker pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl last year.
Jose Villeda Sarabia, 46, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in exchange for concurrent 35-year sentences on each count.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court delayed sentencing Sarabia until next week so prosecutors can contact the girl's family to see if they want to attend sentencing proceedings and offer victim-impact statements.
The girl told her mother that Sarabia sexually assaulted her on three occasions in early 2018, and the girl's mother immediately reported the assaults to Waco police.
"I think he just wanted to get this behind him, and that is why he accepted the plea agreement," said Sarabia's attorney, Phil Martinez.
Sarabia, who has been in the McLennan County Jail 328 days, must serve at least half of his 35-year sentence before he can be considered for parole. After his release from prison, Sarabia, a Mexican citizen, will be deported, Martinez said.