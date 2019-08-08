Lake Brazos Rotary Club and The Olive Branch recently presented Talitha Koum Institute with a check for $19,000 from the Rotary Club’s World of Wine event in June.
The fundraiser was a two-night affair at The Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St. in downtown Waco, and featured a five-course dinner, wine tasting, wine pull, live music and silent auction. Pictured are Andrew Steakley (from left), owner of Barnett’s Pub; Leah Stewart, founder of The Olive Branch; Susan Cowley, executive director of Talitha Koum Institute; and Anthony Johnson, 2018-19 president of Lake Brazos Rotary Club.
The service club meets at 5 p.m. every Wednesday at Barnett’s Pub, 420 Franklin Ave.