Michael Harris, a member of Boy Scout Troop 377 in Woodway, recently attained the rank of Eagle Scout. His Eagle Scout Court of Honor will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Clifton House in Waco.
As a Scout, Michael earned 31 merit badges and held troop leadership positions of historian, chaplain’s aide and patrol leader. He earned the Triple Crown of National High Adventure Award by attending High Adventure camps at Philmont Scout Ranch (winter and summer), Northern Tier High Adventure Base and Florida National High Adventure Sea Base. Michael also attended Atchafalaya Swamp Base and Camp Tahosa.
Michael received his Eagle rank in July. For his Eagle project, he designed and constructed a photo garden and seating area in the “Get Acquainted Yard” at Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco. Michael’s scoutmaster was Mike Davis of Woodway.
Michael is a senior at Midway High School. He is a member of the Chamber Singers and Meistersingers choirs and is a two-time state choir soloist. He volunteers as a Historic Waco Foundation Beau and is a certified scuba diver.
Michael is the son of Chris and Meredith Harris, of Hewitt, and the grandson of Joe Meadows, of Woodway, and Bob and Betty Martin, of Hewitt.