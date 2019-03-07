Leon W. Hesse, of Woodway, was inducted into the Texas Domino Hall of Fame in Hallettsville.
Hesse, 85, was born in West, moved to Riesel at age 14 and graduated from Riesel High School in 1952.
He said that while West is a Czech community and Riesel has German heritage, both nationalities played dominoes at his family gatherings.
“On Sundays after church, my grandpa, uncles and dad would play dominoes after dinnertime,” he wrote in his induction biography. “As a 14-year-old I would watch them play, questioning them why they didn’t take their count.
“Once one of them needed to go use the restroom, I would get to play their hand. Ever since then, I loved to play, including tournaments at work, and around the city of Waco.”
Hesse said his grandfather would play dominoes every day in Riesel, and as a 12- to 14-year-old he would ask to play with him.
His grandfather would beat him at least two out of every three times they played, he said.
Hesse said he heard about the state domino tournament in Hallettsville about 10 years ago and went to play it with a group of three friends. There were 264 players that year, he said.
Hesse worked for Texas Power & Light for 39 years until he retired in 1992. He and his wife, Belva, have been married for 63 years. They have four children and five grandchildren that he loves to play dominoes with, he wrote.
Glen Bludau with the Texas Domino Hall of Fame called Hesse on Christmas Day to inform him of his induction, which was held Jan. 20.
Hesse wrote that he appreciates all his domino partners over the years.
“A little luck, and a good partner, makes for an enjoyable game,” he wrote.