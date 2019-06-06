Claire Cook, a 2015 graduate of West High School, was recently chosen by a University of Arizona College of Science faculty committee to receive the overall Excellence in Undergraduate Research Award from among 12 departmental award recipients.
The award was conferred for her NASA-funded research on characterizing subsurface ice in the mid-latitudes of Mars and for her work to determine detection limits of an optical device for a future NASA mission to Jupiter’s moon Europa.
The instrument is designed to look for life signatures by measuring the optical rotation of chiral amino acids.
The award conferred a Galileo Circle Scholarship and the opportunity to speak about her research at the Galileo Circle Scholars celebration event. She was also one of 12 graduating senior mathematics majors to be recognized at the spring departmental awards ceremony for maintaining a perfect grade-point average in mathematics over the four-year course of study.
Cook graduated with honors from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Science degree in astronomy and mathematics summa cum laude on May 11.
She will begin graduate studies in planetary science at the University of Arizona in the fall.