Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association President Stephen Rispoli, the assistant dean at Baylor Law School, presented the Young Lawyers Awards May 10 at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon in the press box at McLane Stadium.
Award recipients are:
Outstanding Mentor — Judge Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, County Court at Law.
Outstanding Young Lawyer — Jason Milam of Sutton Milam & Fanning.
Liberty Bell Award — Sherry Miller, assistant court administrator, County Courts at Law.
Outstanding Pro Bono Advocates — Vic Feazell of Law Offices of Vic Feazell PC and Breanne M. Daniels of Witt, McGregor & Bourland PLLC.