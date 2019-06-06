Young Lawyer Award winners

Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association award recipients honored by association President Stephen Rispoli (from left) are Breanne M. Daniels, Jason Milam, Sherry Miller, Judge Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam and Vic Feazell.

 Baylor Law School photo — Nick Teixeira

Waco-McLennan County Young Lawyers Association President Stephen Rispoli, the assistant dean at Baylor Law School, presented the Young Lawyers Awards May 10 at the Waco-McLennan County Bar Association luncheon in the press box at McLane Stadium.

Award recipients are:

Outstanding Mentor — Judge Vikram “Vik” Deivanayagam, County Court at Law.

Outstanding Young Lawyer — Jason Milam of Sutton Milam & Fanning.

Liberty Bell Award — Sherry Miller, assistant court administrator, County Courts at Law.

Outstanding Pro Bono Advocates — Vic Feazell of Law Offices of Vic Feazell PC and Breanne M. Daniels of Witt, McGregor & Bourland PLLC.

