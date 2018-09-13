Maddie Lacy, a senior at Waco High School, and her horse Fandango placed 11th in the nation in the junior division at the U.S. Equestrian Federation Festival of Champions (national dressage championship) held Aug. 21-26 in St. Charles, Illinois.
Maddie and Fandango were invited to attend the national championship. They had competed for the first time at the national level three years ago.
She has had the horse for years and trained her for the competition.
Maddie is the daughter of Ben and Noell Lacy.