Three local college students were the recipients of Waco Rotary Club Scholarships to assist them with their educational expenses.
The club presented scholarships to Kennadi Strawser, $3,000; Lorena Benavides, $2,000; and Dara Gamble, $1,500.
Strawser is finishing the nursing program this fall at McLennan Community College and then plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Texas Tech University through the University Center at MCC.
While in school, she has worked at The Delaney at Lake Waco and now works at Lutheran Sunset Ministries in Clifton.
Benavides, of Waco, attended MCC for a year and transferred to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in fall 2017 where she continues to work toward her nursing degree.
She was the founder and president of Circle K International, a community service organization, at MCC and continues her Circle K service at UMHB.
Gamble, a China Spring High School graduate, attended MCC for two years and will transfer this fall to Baylor University to study accounting with a minor in business.
She works part time at Highland Baptist Church as a Mother’s Day Out lead teacher; at MCC she was a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the Toys for Tots program.