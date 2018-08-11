The Rotary Club of Waco recently presented four local college students with scholarships to continue their studies.
Kaitlyn Browder and Tristan Crowson were each given $2,000 scholarships.
Browder is a senior at Tarleton State University, majoring in accounting, finance and economics.
Crowson is a junior at Baylor University, studying computer science.
Arden Veach and Margaret Tippie each received a $1,000 scholarship.
Veach is a senior at Baylor University, majoring in apparel merchandising.
Tippie is a junior at Tarleton State University, studying political science and American politics.