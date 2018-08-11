Rotary scholarships

Presenters and scholarship recipients gathered for a photo at the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting. They are (from left) Suzi Pagel, Jed Sulak, Jimmy Hanes, Tristan Crowson, Arden Veach, Margaret Tippie, Kaitlyn Browder, George Springer and Harold Rafuse (scholarship committee chairman).

 Peggy Rush photo

The Rotary Club of Waco recently presented four local college students with scholarships to continue their studies.

Kaitlyn Browder and Tristan Crowson were each given $2,000 scholarships.

Browder is a senior at Tarleton State University, majoring in accounting, finance and economics.

Crowson is a junior at Baylor University, studying computer science.

Arden Veach and Margaret Tippie each received a $1,000 scholarship.

Veach is a senior at Baylor University, majoring in apparel merchandising.

Tippie is a junior at Tarleton State University, studying political science and American politics.

