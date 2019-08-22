Several Rotary Club of Waco members undertook the club’s first service project of the year on Saturday, partnering with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to build a wheelchair swing for a Hewitt boy.
Make-A-Wish reached out to Waco Rotary for help on a wish by Wyatt Alexander, 9, of Hewitt, who is in a wheelchair. His wish was for a wheelchair swing so he could enjoy swinging like other children.
Rotary member Carr DuPuy with DuPuy Oxygen & Supply arranged getting the swing kit delivered to the house. A group of volunteers, which included Waco Rotary President Mike Stone, was coordinated by Tyler Martin of PALS Home Health on the project.
They followed instructions and videos in putting the wheelchair swing together at the home of Brian and Melanie Alexander.
The Heart of Texas Builders Association and its president, Jason Peavy of Peavy Homes, helped organize the concrete slab for the swing. McCoy’s Building Supply donated the rebar, Martin Marietta donated the concrete, and Segura Concrete provided the labor.