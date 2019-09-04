Alma L. Johnson Britt will be turning 100 years old on Sunday.
She is the oldest member at Second Missionary Baptist Church and will be honored during a dinner with family, friends and church members at 5 p.m. Saturday at the church.
She was born Sept. 8, 1919, the second child of 11 born to Albert and Corine Johnson, of Waco.
She graduated A.J. Moore High School in 1938, and although she had no formal higher education, she later earned her GED and worked as a paraprofessional for 24 years in Waco ISD schools.
She and her husband. T. Walter Britt, had three children, Doris Jordan and twin boys Floyd and Lloyd. Her husband and sons are deceased.
She worked for more than 50 years as a licensed cosmetologist. She also volunteered in the schools, serving as a crossing guard and as PTA president at A.J. Moore High while her sons attended.
She has four grandchildren.
She has often recited Proverbs 3:5 to her children and young people that she met: “Remember the Lord in all things that you do, and He will give you success.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.