Pauline Angerman Rosenauer, of Waco, celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with her family.
Pauline was born on Aug. 18, 1918, in Aleman, Texas, and was the second child of Fritz and Emlie Angerman. In 1920 her family moved to Waco, which has been her home ever since.
During the Great Depression, students started school later than they do today, but Pauline attended Gurley Elementary School, South Junior High and is a graduate of the Waco High School class of 1939.
During this time, she stayed busy on the farm, helping to drive the tractor, cutting and hauling hay, picking cotton, and tending to cows, chickens and turkeys.
After high school graduation, Pauline worked at McCrorys, Sears and at The Saddle Company. She was also a sales lady and a seamstress at Holt’s Sporting Goods, later known as Fab Knit.
Pauline married Harry Rosenauer on Dec. 2, 1962, and the two remained married for 45 years until Harry’s death in 2008.
Pauline was considered by her family and friends to be an excellent gardener, and usually adorned her property with beautiful beds of iris, zinnias and roses.
She also attended Wilton Cake Decorating School, where she learned to bake and decorate beautiful birthday cakes. She was especially proud of the wedding cake she made for her niece in 1974.
Thinking back about her life, Pauline says her favorite memories are finishing high school and getting married.
She says the secret to a long life is “(to) Keep moving and don’t watch television;” she enjoys reading the Waco Tribune-Herald newspaper instead.
Although she had no children, Pauline had three brothers, and was blessed with more than 30 nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews.