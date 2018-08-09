Waco police Detective Trish McDuff retired her badge Monday after 39 years with the department.
McDuff started her career with Waco PD in May 1979. In October 1979, she graduated from the Waco Police Department Training Academy and was assigned as a patrol officer.
She worked all areas of Waco during her patrol days. During that time she became a special investigator, helping to document, photograph and diagram crime scenes.
In 1982, she became a detective, where she received training in handwriting analysis and comparison, advanced latent fingerprint techniques, questioned documents, fraud investigations (forgery, credit card abuse and identity theft), and became a licensed instructor who assisted in the Waco Police Academy training for several years.
McDuff has earned her Master Peace Officer Certification, a certificate of appreciation from the U.S. Secret Service, is a former member of the Forgery Investigators Association of Texas and a member of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators.