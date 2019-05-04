Waco ISD is sending three students to state art competition.
Earlier this semester, the most talented visual artists from Waco ISD high schools competed in the Region 12 Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE) at Harker Heights High School.
After a day of submissions and juried critique, Waco ISD won a combined 48 gold medals and qualified three students for the State VASE event held April 26-27 at San Marcos High School.
University sent 24 students who entered a total of 41 art pieces in the VASE regional art competition. The Trojans brought home 28 gold medals: 17 Division 1 gold medals, three Division 3 gold medals and eight Division 4 gold medals.
University High senior Magnolia Oliphant and Joemi Carrera, a freshman, earned Division 1 gold medals and qualified for state. University High’s visual art instructor is Renee Ebeling.
Waco High took 21 students to the competition and returned with 20 gold medals. Waco High freshman Zander Lim earned a Division 1 gold medal and qualified for state. Waco High’s visual art instructor is Joel Colosimo.