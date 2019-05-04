Waco ISD has seven students named as semifinalists for the Dell Scholars scholarship and college-completion program.
To qualify for the prestigious scholarship, the students had to participate in a college readiness program such as AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) during the 11th and 12th grades.
In addition, the students must demonstrate a need for financial assistance, maintain a minimum 2.4 grade-point average, and plan to enroll in a full-time bachelor’s degree program at an accredited higher education institution in the fall directly after their high school graduation.
If named as finalists later this spring, these students will join the 16th class of Dell Scholars. Since 2016, seven Waco ISD students have earned this distinction.