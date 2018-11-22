Waco ISD is one of 14 school districts selected as finalists by the Holdsworth Center for the second cohort of a five-year program focused upon building a strong talent pipeline and leadership development system within each district.
The Holdsworth Center is a leadership institute for Texas public schools founded by H-E-B CEO and Chairman Charles Butt. Holdsworth staff will conduct site visits to each district in early 2019 and will announce six districts selected to be part of the next cohort in April 2019.
In addition to Waco ISD, the other 13 districts chosen as finalists are: Abilene ISD, Aldine ISD (Houston area), Brazosport ISD (Gulf Coast), Brownsville ISD, Harlingen ISD, Judson ISD (San Antonio), Lockhart ISD, Mesquite ISD (Dallas-Fort Worth area), Midland ISD, North East ISD (San Antonio), San Angelo ISD, San Antonio ISD and Spring ISD (Houston area).
Texas school districts with 6,000 students or more were eligible to apply. To ensure a diverse cohort, Holdsworth staff considered each district’s student population and geographic location. In addition, evaluators looked at current talent management practices and studied each team’s responses to questions in order to gauge their willingness and ability to change, as well as their level of commitment to the process.
Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. A. Marcus Nelson said, “I believe that our selection as a finalist for the Holdsworth Center’s second cohort recognizes that there is a dramatic transformation under way in Waco ISD. Last year, six of our schools were rated ‘Improvement Required,’ and five of those campuses had failed to meet state standards for five or more years in a row. This year, all but one school made the grade.
“While we’re pleased with the progress that has been made, we are not satisfied. Every student in Waco ISD deserves a great education regardless of the neighborhood where they live. Making that a reality will require us to continue honing our craft as educators and as leaders. That’s why we’re so excited about the possibility of participating in Holdsworth’s programs for district and campus leaders.”
All program costs are covered by the Holdsworth Center.