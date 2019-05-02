For the second year in a row, Waco High had the winning team in the Rotary Challenge competition.
Rotary Challenge, which completed its 52nd year, is a general knowledge competition which pits teams from 11 high schools against each other.
It is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Waco. This year’s Rotary Challenge was hosted by KXXV-TV News Channel 25.
Team members are Boots Felton, Libby Grant, Will Grant and Maddie Lacy. Olivia Henderson is the team manager. Rick Lowe coached the team.
For winning the Rotary Challenge, Waco High received a $1,000 check to be used for its library.