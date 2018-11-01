A Waco ISD student has qualified for the National Merit Scholarship Corporation’s National Merit Scholarship Program.
Waco High senior Maddie Lacy received a letter of commendation for her high scores on the PSAT/NMSQT in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.
Maddie is the daughter of Noelle and Ben Lacy.
Although Commended Students do not continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships, some of these students do become candidates for special scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.
The annual competition for recognition and scholarship began in 1955 as a way to honor individual students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) in October of their junior year.
More than 1.6 million juniors in about 22,000 high schools entered the 2019 competition.