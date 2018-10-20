The Waco Crime Stoppers program won two state awards at the 30th annual Texas Crime Stopper Conference Oct. 8-10 in Schertz. The local program won Radio Competition 2017, Best PSA: “Stopping Crime” with Power 108; and and Television Competition 2017, Best Crime of the Week: “Wheel of Justice” with KWTX-TV Channel 10. Attending the conference were (from left) Waco Police Officer Sofie Martinez, board members Nancy Drexler, Rene Duffy, RoseMary Mayes and Amy Balderrama, and Waco Crime Stopper coordinator Waco Officer Steven Dieterich.