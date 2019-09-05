Seven high school and college students in the greater Waco area were recently awarded a total of $12,000 in scholarships from the Greater Waco Aviation Alliance.
The students underwent a rigorous interviewing process with the alliance. Applicants were required to be enrolled during the upcoming fall semester and pursuing an aviation/aerospace- or engineering-related degree at Texas State Technical College, Baylor University, McLennan Community College, Texas Tech University at Waco, Tarleton State University at Waco, or other approved institution.
This year’s scholarship recipients include:
- Hamilton High School graduate Elaine Polster, flight instruction student at TSTC.
- Crawford High School graduate Luke Brookshire, mechanical engineering student at MCC.
- Baylor University student Cameron Madrid, majoring in aviation sciences with a professional pilot concentration.
- Baylor University student Danny Amado, aviation sciences.
- TSTC student Lana Gary, flight instruction.
- Baylor University student Rachel Van Lear, mechanical engineering with a minor in mathematics and entrepreneurship.
- TSTC student Tristan Seltmann, avionics.
With more than 1,000 aviation companies within a 500-mile radius and a central location in the heart of the Texas manufacturing and technology corridor, the greater Waco area is a prime location for the aviation industry. Additionally, Waco is home to three regional airports that are used for commercial, business and general aviation in the greater Waco area. More than 1,000 aviation companies are within a 500-mile radius.
The Greater Waco Aviation Alliance scholarships are made possible through funds raised by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s Freedom Ball event.
Freedom Ball is an annual event that provides Central Texas with the opportunity to honor military personnel, both past and present, and Gold Star families.
Freedom Ball celebrated its 11th year in March; to date, the aviation alliance has awarded $175,500 in scholarships and sponsorships to 64 Central Texas high school and college students.
“Twelve years ago, the Waco Aviation Alliance (WAA) started the Freedom Ball, primarily to raise funds for students in the Waco area who wanted to pursue an education in aerospace,” said Jim Allmon, president and CEO of Blackhawk Aerospace. “The world is facing critical shortages in all aviation fields from maintenance personnel to avionics technicians to pilots to engineers. In response the WAA created a scholarship fund to help young people get into these highly critical areas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.