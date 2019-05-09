Congressman Bill Flores presented the

TX-17 Congressional Veteran Commendation to McLennan County Veterans Service Officer Steve Hernandez on Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Veterans One Stop. Baylor Law School nominated Hernandez for the award for his long-running partnership with its Veterans Clinic, for his work in founding the One Stop, and for his advocacy in establishing the veterans treatment court in McLennan County. The photograph here was taken at a separate event. Pictured are (from left) Josh Borderud, clinic director; professor Bridget Fuselier, clinic founder; Congressman Bill Flores; Steve Hernandez; and Yvette Marascia,

clinic legal assistant.