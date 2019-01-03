Veterans One Stop was honored by the Good Soldier Foundation with the Spirit of America Medal and the Military Officers Association-Heart of Texas with a certificate of merit for a decade of faithful service to veterans and their families.
It is one of the first organizations of volunteers that joined in a mission of caring for veterans and their families by providing access to needed resources at one location.
“Veterans One Stop is critical ... their door is wide open to help veterans and their families,” presenter Dr. Mike O'Bric, a Marine Corps Mustang, said.
Veterans One Stop services are available to veterans from the Vietnam War to Afghanistan and beyond with counseling and employment, claims assistance, career development, peer-to-peer services, legal aid, work with the homeless, transition coaching, education and housing assistance, crisis services, community kitchen, rural support, recreational facilities and community volunteer programs.