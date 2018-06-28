Vanguard VASE winners

Six Vanguard College Preparatory School art students competed at the State Visual Art Scholastic Event competition April 28 in San Marcos. Three students earned top score gold medals: (from left) Long Nguyen, James Johnson and Aidon Butler. The state VASE competition started with more than 35,000 entries, of which about 2,200 competed at the state level.

 Vanguard photo — Jonathan Syltie

