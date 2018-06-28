Six Vanguard College Preparatory School art students competed at the State Visual Art Scholastic Event competition April 28 in San Marcos. Three students earned top score gold medals: (from left) Long Nguyen, James Johnson and Aidon Butler. The state VASE competition started with more than 35,000 entries, of which about 2,200 competed at the state level.
