Twelve pieces created by Vanguard College Preparatory School art students will compete at the state Visual Arts Scholastic Event in San Marcos Friday and Saturday.
For the third year in a row, Vanguard sent more students to the state competition than any other school in Region 12. Vanguard also placed sixth in the state for TAPPS 4A.
At the Region 12 VASE competition, 42 students entered 77 artworks and earned regional top-score medals.
The students submitted works in charcoal, acrylic paint, metal sculpture, dark-room photography, digital photography, linoleum block prints and wood sculpture.
Students whose entries advanced to the state VASE contest are Madison Burch, Daniel Herron, Haven Hobbs, James Johnson, Dalton Latham, Aaron Leonard, Hai Nguyen, Long Nguyen, Pierce Snokhous, Lanie Taylor, Elizabeth Watson and Marlow Welch.
Vanguard middle school art students competed in the Region 12 Junior VASE art competition held at Midway Middle School. Five students competed with 12 artworks, with all 12 receiving regional top-score medals, and five earned area platinum medals. Winners were:
Category 3 — Ada LaBorde, two regional medals, one area platinum medal; Avril Maldonado, two regional medals, one area platinum medal; Zane Mach, one regional medal, one area platinum medal; Casi Lummer, two regional medals; Jake Willeford, two regional medals; and Anthony Foti, one regional medal.
Category 4 — Anna Corey, two regional medals, two area platinum medals.
Vanguard art students also competed in the Art on Elm student competition in Waco in March. The students had a great showing, earning most of the ribbons in all categories against area schools, including five first places, three second places, one third place and one honorable mention.
Results were:
High school drawing — Long Nguyen, first; James Johnson, third.
High school painting — Long Nguyen, first; Kaylee Cooper, second.
High school photography — Aidon Butler, first; Elizabeth Watson, second.
High school printmaking — Madison Burch, first; Elijah Wade, second; Brooke Jolliff, third; Mike Xu, honorable mention.
Middle school drawing — Lizzy Parsons, first.
Vanguard will showcase nearly 100 pieces of artwork during a Night of the Fine Arts from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Bostick Building on campus. Admission is free.
Vanguard’s art teacher is Jonathan Syltie.