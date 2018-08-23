Vanguard Duke Tipsters

Vanguard College Preparatory School students who qualified for the Duke Talent Identification Program’s 7th Grade Talent Search are (front row, from left) Luke Williams, Danae Simmons, Caroline Williams, Landri Walpole, Belle Malé, Maggie Winarick, Karoline Horner, Mary Campbell, Addie Morris, (back row) Shakir Shawbaki, Hope Jackson, Zachary Henry, Cooper Lacy, Austin Clark, Rebecca Hobbs, Olivia Fugate, Annabelle Reese, Kaitlyn Peavy and Samual Mach.

 Vanguard photo

Vanguard College Preparatory School has 19 seventh-grade students who qualified for the Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program)’s 7th Grade Talent Search.

Duke TIP works with students, families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage, and support gifted youth in reaching their highest potential.

Vanguard students who qualified for Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search are Mary Campbell, Austin Clark, Olivia Fugate, Zachary Henry, Rebecca Hobbs, Karoline Horner, Hope Jackson, Cooper Lacy, Samual Mach, Belle Malé, Addie Morris, Kaitlyn Peavy, Annabelle Reese, Shakir Shawbaki, Danae Simmons, Landri Walpole, Caroline Williams, Luke Williams and Maggie Winarick.

