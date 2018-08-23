Vanguard College Preparatory School has 19 seventh-grade students who qualified for the Duke TIP (Talent Identification Program)’s 7th Grade Talent Search.
Duke TIP works with students, families and educators to identify, recognize, challenge, engage, and support gifted youth in reaching their highest potential.
Vanguard students who qualified for Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search are Mary Campbell, Austin Clark, Olivia Fugate, Zachary Henry, Rebecca Hobbs, Karoline Horner, Hope Jackson, Cooper Lacy, Samual Mach, Belle Malé, Addie Morris, Kaitlyn Peavy, Annabelle Reese, Shakir Shawbaki, Danae Simmons, Landri Walpole, Caroline Williams, Luke Williams and Maggie Winarick.