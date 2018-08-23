Vanguard College Preparatory School students who qualified for the Duke Talent Identification Program’s 7th Grade Talent Search are (front row, from left) Luke Williams, Danae Simmons, Caroline Williams, Landri Walpole, Belle Malé, Maggie Winarick, Karoline Horner, Mary Campbell, Addie Morris, (back row) Shakir Shawbaki, Hope Jackson, Zachary Henry, Cooper Lacy, Austin Clark, Rebecca Hobbs, Olivia Fugate, Annabelle Reese, Kaitlyn Peavy and Samual Mach.