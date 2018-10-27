Valor Preparatory Academy’s grammar school students are studying ancient history this year, with quarterly family projects that students are doing together to show what they have learned.
The first project was ancient architecture. Each family researched a different architectural feature of the ancient world and then demonstrated what was learned through a visual reconstruction.
Families did the Great Wall of China, Roman aqueducts, Egyptian pyramids, ziggurats and the Trojan Horse.
About 150 kids built projects and brought them to display. Classes took a tour through the architecture of the ancient world and learned from their classmates and siblings.
Valor Preparatory Academy teaches students up to the eighth grade; a ninth grade will be added next year. The grammar school encompasses first through fourth grades.
Additional photos with this story are online at www.wacotrib.com.