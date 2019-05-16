Two University High School theater students, Leslie Cazares, a senior, and Cassady Copas, a junior, qualified for the International Thespian Society’s (ITS) national competition, the International Thespian Festival, to be held June 24-29 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The students qualified in the organization’s technical theater individual events category for their creative work and technical abilities that supported recent school theatrical productions.
To qualify for the national competition, the students had to first earn a superior rating at their local or regional chapter or conference. Achieving a superior rating involves creativity and talent, as well as following the detailed design specifications set forth by the competition guidelines.
At the competition, the students presented their projects and answered questions in front of the judges and other competitors.
Cazares presented her set design for the play “Bob: A Life in Five Acts.”
Copas presented her design and costume construction of Christine’s dress from “Phantom of the Opera.”
National Individual Events (NIEs) is an educational program that offers thespians the opportunity to receive constructive feedback on prepared theatrical material and technical designs.
Glenn Price and Kathryn “Katy” Davis are the theater directors at UHS . This is the first time a University student has qualified for ITS national competition.