Two University High School theater students, Leslie Cazares, a recent graduate, and Cassady Copas, a rising senior, received high marks at the International Thespian Festival (ITF) held June 24-29 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Cazares presented her set design for the play “Bob: A Life in Five Acts” and received a perfect score from the judges. Of the 232 competitors, only 13 were recognized with this honor.
Copas presented her design and costume construction of Christine’s dress from “The Phantom of the Opera” and received a superior rating, only a few points away from a perfect score.
ITF is the International Thespian Society’s national competition and is produced by the Educational Theatre Association. To qualify for the national competition, students had to first earn a superior rating at their local or regional chapter or conference. Achieving a superior rating involves creativity and talent, as well as following the detailed design specifications set forth by the competition guidelines.
At the competition, the students had to present their projects and answer questions in front of the judges and other competitors.
Copas and Cazares each qualified in the technical theater individual events category for their creative work and technical abilities that supported recent school theatrical productions.
National Individual Events is an educational program that offers thespians the opportunity to receive constructive feedback on prepared theatrical material and technical designs.
Glenn Price and Kathryn “Katy” Davis are the theater directors at University High School. This is the first time for University High students to qualify for and compete at the ITS national competition.