University High School band members celebrated a superior performance at the UIL Region 8 marching contest on Oct. 20 at Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The Mighty Trojans earned a first -division score in the UIL Class 5A marching competition for their rendition of Cirque Du Soleil’s “KA,” a show that the band had not performed since the fall of 2010.
This year’s performance was intended to be an introspective production and sentimental tribute to 2011 graduate and former Trojan drum major Joseph Crawford, who died on Jan. 28.
Crawford was a popular student who played tenor saxophone in the band, was a varsity baseball player and was homecoming king his senior year at University High.
According to University band director Archie Hatten IV, Crawford once dreamed of becoming a band director. He ultimately received an associate degree from McLennan Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Tarleton State University before working as a correctional officer at the Bill Logue Juvenile Detention Center in Waco.
During his tenure as drum major for the Trojans the band received a first-division rating in marching competition in the fall of 2009.
The Trojans’ marching performance was dedicated to Crawford’s memory. His legacy at University High is present on a daily basis as his goddaughter is currently a University band member. Crawford’s younger brother, Jordan Crawford, who graduated from University High last year, played his brother’s tenor saxophone all four years of high school. In addition, Joseph Crawford was the first Trojan to try on the uniforms that the band presently wears.
“It was a perfect day,” said Hatten, speaking of both the weather and the performance. “We assumed that was Joseph.”