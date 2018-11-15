Unfurling the flag 39 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email In recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day, children and military veterans on Nov. 9 held a large U.S. flag for the national anthem prior to the start of the West-Teague football game in West. Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save In recognition of the upcoming Veterans Day, children and military veterans on Nov. 9 held a large U.S. flag for the national anthem prior to the start of the West-Teague football game in West. Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you What's Happening California fire has claimed 63 as missing list grows to 631 Snowstorm slows evening commute in New York City New Zealand makes biggest cocaine bust in banana shipment Asia shares mixed on uncertainty over trade tensions David Hockney painting fetches record $90M at NYC auction Vote Now Best Bear Ever: Vote for the best Baylor football moment of all-time Facebook Twitter SMS Email Latest Slideshows Today's Birthdays, Nov. 15: Ed Asner Today's Birthdays, Nov. 11: Leonardo DiCaprio Waco High football game vs. Killeen: Nov. 9, 2018 Robinson at Connally high school football game: Nov. 9, 2018 Editor's Picks State investigation: Natural gas fueled Gatesville hospital blast, likely a construction accident Homeless man who attacked deputies released from jail Neighbors, firefighters say goodbye to siblings killed in fire Baylor helps date Central Texas spear points to 15,500 years ago Waco health care customers weigh rising cost of ACA insurance Waco Veterans Day parade canceled because of weather Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Upcoming Events Nov 16 “An Evening With Brian Greif” - Banksy street art discussion Fri, Nov 16, 2018 Nov 16 Eka and Kae Duo (violin/piano) Fri, Nov 16, 2018 Nov 16 “Elf, Jr. — The Musical” - Christian Youth Theater Fri, Nov 16, 2018 Nov 16 Mary Alice Birdwhistell documentary screening Fri, Nov 16, 2018 Nov 16 The Golden Sounds of The Platters Tribute Fri, Nov 16, 2018 More events Local Ads HOMEWRECKERS WESTVIEW NURSERY DISCOUNT VACUUM ShopBrazos The First National Bank of Central Texas l Personal & Commercial Loans 1835 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-9330 Website Coupons The Mangos | Ice Cream & Desserts | Waco TX 2320 W Waco Drive, Waco, TX 76710 254-732-4944 PALS Home Health | Children’s Home Health Care 3640 W Waco Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-307-8607 Website Texas Tech University at Waco | Bachelor Degree Programs | Waco TX 1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708 806-834-3692 Website Move Waco | Moving Services | Waco, TX 437 Bellaire Dr, Woodway, TX 76712 254-366-9795 Website Westview Nursery & Landscaping Co 1136 N Valley Mills Dr, Waco, TX 76710 254-772-7890 Find a local business The best local coverage, unlimited Sign up for a digital subscription to the Tribune-Herald now and get your first 3 months for just 99 cents per month. LEARN MORE