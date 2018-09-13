Three Texas State Technical College visual communication technology majors have each received a $500 scholarship from a Waco arts society.
Ana Alvarez, 31, of Waco; Destin Franklin, 20, of Grand Prairie; and Samantha Westbrook, 35, of Axtell, received the scholarships from the Central Texas Watercolor Society, an organization advocating watercolor as an art medium.
Stacie Buterbaugh, an instructor in the visual communication technology program, said the students stood out among their classmates.
“It was their dedication in the classroom,” she said. “These students are always prepared and go the extra mile. Outside the classroom, they are very involved.”
The students said they are grateful for their scholarships.
Alvarez has done screen printing on her own for the last decade. She wanted to attend TSTC to learn the design aspects of visual communication and has enjoyed learning the advertising and marketing side of the field.
“I am ready to get back in the workforce,” said Alvarez, who is also a visual communication technology tutor at TSTC’s Student Success Center.
Franklin has done graphic design since ninth grade. He said a family friend recommended TSTC to him.
“I was challenged a lot,” he said. “I came in thinking I knew a lot. I came in with a little chip on my shoulder, but it got knocked off.”
Franklin’s goal after graduation in December is to earn a marketing degree, open a graphic design business and travel.
Westbrook transferred to TSTC after attending another two-year institution because she felt her job prospects would be better in her major.
Westbrook said she was thankful for the scholarship and for the program’s hands-on work that instructors grade using workplace standards.
“It pushes me,” she said.
