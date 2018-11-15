Texas State Technical College’s Faculty Senate honored the past and present at its first Retiree Gala recently at the Baylor Club.
“The best way to live is to serve,” Adam Hutchison, TSTC’s provost, told the attendees.
Frances Worthey retired in 2016 having worked “40 years and three months” in student counseling, women’s resources and student life.
Worthey said when she began work in 1976 at TSTC there were about 100 women attending classes. She said it was a challenge educating the campus and community about the importance of women pursuing technical education.
“I enjoyed the special times at TSTC, like the holidays,” Worthey said. “We did so much for the students.”
Charles Reed worked for 25 years at TSTC and retired in 2007 as the vice president for student development. He said he started as a student recruiter and worked his way up at the technical college.
“I loved the students and the belief in them and putting them in the workforce,” Reed said.
Two TSTC students each were awarded a $500 scholarship at the event.
Cici Bunting, 19, a culinary arts student from La Porte, created an ornamental red, white and blue cake for the occasion and helped make the vanilla and chocolate cake served to attendees. She said she would use some of the scholarship money to buy a new culinary arts uniform.
“It came at a good time,” Bunting said.
Bunting represented TSTC at SkillsUSA’s 54th annual National Leadership and Skills Conference earlier this year in Kentucky. Her instructors cited her willingness to volunteer for program events as a reason she was deserving of the scholarship.
“I really like the science and how much you have to think,” Bunting said about her decision to pursue culinary arts.
Jesus Madrigal, 19, a welding technology student from Waco, also received a scholarship. He built a metal windmill in a contest for welding students to decide the scholarship recipient. His instructors said he has a bright career future.
“Being a college student, any amount of money helps,” Madrigal said. “It’s an honor to receive this.”